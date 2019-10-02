In bid to help homeless people, L.A. to erase more than 1 million minor court citations

In an effort to break a cycle that has made it harder for homeless people to find housing and services, Los Angeles officials announced Wednesday that they were erasing more than 1 million minor citations and warrants that they said had kept people trapped in the court system.

The announcement marks a major effort by law enforcement to change a system that has led to homeless people being repeatedly ticketed and arrested for minor infractions, such as sleeping on public property.

The trio of Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and LAPD Chief Michel Moore said they agreed to “unclog” the court system of more than 300,000 older warrants and citations.

Officials called the plan the “Fugitive Misdemeanant Recovery Program” and said it would also save the courts money. Moreover, the action will help the LAPD and other police focus on getting the worst criminals off the streets instead of officers spending crucial time on minor infractions involving homeless people.

This summer, Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission that the plan was in the pipeline. At the time, a spokesman for Feuer declined to reveal any details.

Moore said in a statement Wednesday: “These are individuals who have not had contact with law enforcement for more than half a decade and whose only offense was a low-level, nonviolent crime and failure to appear in court.”

“We’re taking action with our law enforcement partners today,” Feuer said Wednesday in a combined statement, “to focus on the most important public safety issues, help address root causes of poverty and homelessness.”

In separate motions to the Los Angeles Superior Court, both Feuer and Lacey moved to suspend fines and fees for minor pedestrian, quality-of-life and moving violations.

Feuer also recalled and quashed nearly 150,000 warrants, and moved to dismiss about 800,000 pending years-old infraction citations.

Similarly, Lacey took action to dismiss 248,000 warrants and dismiss roughly 900,000 pending infraction citations — more than half of which are older than 10 years, she said.

In January, the numbers from a homeless count stunned elected leaders across the county. The annual point-in-time count, delivered to the Board of Supervisors, put the number of homeless people just shy of 59,000 countywide. Within the city of Los Angeles, the number soared to more than 36,000, a 16% increase.

The initiative announced Wednesday offers those facing fines for nonviolent, low-level offenses a second chance, with improved chances of getting off the streets, Lacey said.

“This reprieve will help individuals struggling with homelessness and other types of economic challenges,” Lacey said in a statement. “Most importantly, we hope to make an impact that benefits the Court and allows us all to reallocate limited resources.”