Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Mother found with 65 hidden bundles of meth, and her 6-year-old son, in SUV, Border Patrol says

Meth smuggling
Border Patrol agents said they found more than 67 pounds of methamphetamine in an SUV driven by a mother who had her young son in the vehicle.
(U.S. Border Patrol)
By Alex Riggins
Oct. 3, 2019
9:01 AM
Share
PINE VALLEY, Calif. — 

Border Patrol agents arrested a 25-year-old mother Tuesday night at a freeway checkpoint in San Diego County after finding nearly 68 pounds of methamphetamine inside the SUV she was driving with her 6-year-old son inside, authorities said.

The woman, a Mexican citizen, pulled up to an Interstate 8 checkpoint in Pine Valley, east of San Diego, around 9 p.m. driving a 1999 Ford Expedition, Border Patrol officials said in a statement. Agents at the checkpoint sent her to a secondary inspection area where a drug-sniffing dog zeroed in on the rear door of the SUV, authorities said.

Agents searched the inside panels of the Expedition and a spare tire, turning up 65 bundles of crystal methamphetamine with a total weight of 67.68 pounds, authorities said.

Officials said the estimated street value of the drugs was more than $179,000.

Advertisement

Agents arrested the mother, placed the boy with Child Protective Services, seized the SUV and turned the drugs over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, officials said.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alex Riggins
Follow Us
Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement