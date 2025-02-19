In exchange for a free vacation, she agreed to fly with 44 pounds of meth, prosecutors say

A 25-year-old Australian woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say she tried to fly back home with 44 pounds of methamphetamine she was paid to carry from an acquaintance in Los Angeles.

Last week, Yasmin Vantongeren was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on suspicion of possessing meth with the intent to sell, according to court documents.

San Mateo County prosecutors say Vantongeren stayed in a Los Angeles Airbnb in Koreatown, where she met up with an acquaintance from years earlier who offered to pay for a vacation in exchange for Vantongeren flying a suitcase back to Brisbane with her.

Vantongeren was allegedly promised up to $10,000 for completing the delivery — which included 20 sealed bags of meth and 40 vacuum-sealed packing bags, SF Gate reported. Her bags were searched at SFO at random by Transportation Security Administration agents as Vantongeren attempted to board a flight.

“She’s unlucky,” San Mateo Dist. Atty. Steve Wagstaffe told SF Gate. “They don’t screen all luggage. It’s random. It was not a victory for her.”

San Mateo County told SF Gate they are investigating whether Vantongeren is part of a larger smuggling operation, after they found Western Union receipts in her name.

Vantongeren pleaded not guilty last week and is tentatively due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing. She faces several years in prison if convicted on all charges.