Two women arrested after South Coast Plaza restaurant smashed up with a bat in a rampage

Two women were arrested Saturday after a South Coast Plaza restaurant was vandalized with a bat, Costa Mesa police said.

One of the women, a former employee, is accused of entering Maggiano’s Little Italy in the 3300 block of Bristol Street at 1:30 p.m. and using the bat to vandalize a television, table settings and plates, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage, police said. Customers had to leave, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Another woman accompanied the ex-employee and yelled and behaved disruptively, police said.

Both were taken into custody in a nearby parking lot as they were trying to leave, police said.

Maggiano’s Little Italy at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa was vandalized Saturday afternoon, police said. (Luke Money / Daily Pilot)

Passion Shenay Coleman, 27, of Fullerton, who police said was the former employee, was treated at the scene for cuts to her hands and was taken to a hospital for further treatment before she was booked into the Costa Mesa Police Department jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felony vandalism, burglary, felony conspiracy to commit crimes and a misdemeanor warrant for a suspended license, police said. Her bail was set at $500,000.

Police alleged Coleman visited the restaurant first around 11:40 a.m. and made threats and threw a plate at an employee.

Laglennda Damona Carr, 24, also of Fullerton, who police said accompanied Coleman, was booked into Costa Mesa jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felony vandalism, burglary and felony conspiracy to commit crimes. Her bail was set at $25,000 and she was later taken to Orange County Jail.



A man who answered the phone at Maggiano’s on Monday morning said the restaurant would be open for business as usual. He referred all questions to Maggiano’s parent company, Brinker International Inc., which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Costa Mesa police Det. Jesse Chartier at (714) 754-5356.

Daily Pilot staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.