Notable L.A. County restaurants across Malibu and Altadena destroyed in fires

Wide swaths of L.A. County lay scorched after devastating fires. Long-standing restaurants that once defined the coastline were partially or completely destroyed, including Gladstones, Moonshadows and Reel Inn in Malibu, as well as a growing number of Altadena restaurants.

Some don’t know whether they’ll be able to reopen.

Last month, a lease between the Reel Inn — an iconic seafood spot located at Topanga State Park in Malibu — and state officials came to an end, owners Andy and Teddy Leonard said. The couple hoped they could negotiate a new lease and planned to meet with state officials Friday.

Then came the fire.

The blaze destroyed the roadside seafood restaurant that sat at the corner of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway for nearly 40 years. The Leonards now fear the state won’t let them sign a new contract.

“We’re afraid they won’t let us rebuild,” Teddy Leonard said. “It’s very scary.”

The Leonards said they’re mostly concerned about their workers — several of whom have been with them for more than 30 years. The restaurant crew helped get them through the hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teddy Leonard said.

“We went through all of that, and they did it with such grace and a sense of humor,” she said. “They are the ones I’m most worried about right now.”

The couple started a GoFundMe to help support their staff for at least three months or until they can hopefully reopen.

“It’s so they can figure out what’s next,” she said. “A lot of them have never worked anywhere else in their lives.”

The legendary restaurant — decorated with Christmas lights and serving seafood in a funky setting — was more than just a place to eat. It was a place where diners got engaged, celebrated the birth of their children and marked wedding anniversaries. “Generations believed it was their spot,” Teddy Leonard said.

Cami Colbert, who lives within walking distance to the destroyed Reel Inn, drove down Pacific Coast Highway on Wednesday afternoon, surveying the aftermath. Although her home survived, she was devastated.

“We’ve been here since 1972. We’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “We lost everything, the Reel Inn, the Malibu Feed Bin, Cholada, Rosenthal — even Wylie’s bait shop, a historical place.”

Open since 1999, Cholada Thai was also destroyed by fires. A representative for nearby Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio, a tasting room tucked right off PCH, confirmed that the wine bar fell victim to the fires. In Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village shopping center, Cafe Vida and Casa Nostra were reduced to little more than ash.

As winds accelerated Tuesday evening, fire spread to Eaton Canyon above Altadena and Pasadena, leaving Lake Avenue decimated with scores of businesses and homes burned to the ground, including Café de Leche, Minik Market and Rancho Bar.

“We are lucky to be alive and praying for those not so fortunate or [those] who may have lost their homes,” said Jamie Woolner, co-owner of Pizza of Venice, who confirmed the pizzeria was lost to the devastation. The pizzeria had long captivated diners with its unique pizza box with the slogan: “Enjoy your delicious moments!”

First opened by Paul and Edie Fox in 1955 and family-run for more than 60 years, before it was sold to Paul Rosenbluh and Monique King in 2017, homey Altadena diner Fox’s verified on Instagram that the restaurant was destroyed by fires.

In a direct message on Instagram, Perry’s Joint, a Black-owned sandwich shop that first opened in 1993, confirmed that its Pasadena location is still standing but broke the news that cozy soul-food spot the Little Red Hen Coffee Shop was destroyed. A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the restaurant rebuild.

Side Pie, deemed one of the best pizzerias in L.A. by Times restaurant critic Bill Addison, confirmed on Instagram that its location was burned, with just a charred shell of the restaurant remaining.

But some restaurants seemingly in the path of destruction have so far remain unharmed by fires. Bernee, opened just last month by the husband-and-wife team behind Los Feliz’s popular all-day restaurant All Time, is one of them. In an Instagram story posted to All Time’s account, patrons were reassured that Bernee will reopen eventually.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is confirmed.