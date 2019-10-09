L.A., Southern California could see power outages as Santa Ana winds hit

While millions in Northern California suffered through a massive power outage that began early Wednesday, residents in Southern California wondered whether they could see the same blackouts as officials deal with strong winds that could spark fires.

Southern California Edison said that, given the strong Santa Ana winds forecast for the area, power could be cut off to more than 173,000 customers in parts of eight Southland counties.

The outage could affect customers in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, as well as areas in Ventura County and portions of Kern, Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for parts of the region.

Advertisement

Red Flag Warning in effect for Thu and Fri over most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Use extreme caution with anything that might start a fire! #cawx #RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/JjJm9jbUcg — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 9, 2019

San Diego Gas & Electric officials say the utility might have to temporarily shut off power to about 30,000 customers beginning Thursday.

“If we do turn off power, it will stay off until we can safely restore it,” the utility said in a statement.

SDG&E officials said they warned customers in fire-prone areas of the county about the potential preventive shutoffs, known as “Public Safety Power Shutoffs,” via outbound dialer calls, texts and emails Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

The mountains and valleys of San Diego County will be under a red flag warning from noon Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday with the expected arrival of Santa Ana winds.

Here are details for the potential Edison power interruptions.

Los Angeles County (about 49,439 customers)



Lancaster

Palmdale

La Cañada Flintridge

Malibu

Pasadena

Chatsworth

San Fernando

Santa Clarita

Unincorporated areas including Acton, Agua Dulce, Boiling Point, White Heather, Sunland, Tujunga, La Crescenta, Montrose, Wildwood, Canyon Country, Newhall, Forest Park, Sleepy Valley, Del Valle, Leona Valley, Plum Canyon, Alpine, Merrie Dell, Indian Springs, Jumper Hills, Valencia, Stevenson Ranch, Mount Wilson, Valyermo, Paradise Springs, Humphreys, Placerita Canyon State Park, Little Rock, Pearblossom, Quartz Hill, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Elizabeth Lake, Sylmar, Portal Ridge, Three Points, Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, and near Antelope Valley and unincorporated areas of Chatsworth and Sylmar



San Bernardino County (about 40,978 customers)



Big Bear

Calimesa

Fontana

Hesperia

Rancho Cucamonga

Rialto

San Bernardino

Yucaipa

Yucca Valley

Unincorporated areas, including the communities of Doble and Upper Holcomb Valley, Cajon Pass, Devore, Etiwanda, Lucerne Valley, Lytle Creek, Running Springs, Lake Arrowhead, Cedar Pines Park, Valley of Enchantment, Crestline, Valley View Park, Joshua Tree, Homestead Valley, Oak Hills, Muscoy, Green Valley Lake, Morongo Valley and unincorporated areas near Yucca Valley

Ventura County (about 23,139 customers)



Fillmore

Camarillo

Simi Valley

Santa Rosa Valley

Ventura

Unincorporated areas, including Sespe, Oak Village, north of Moorpark, Piru, Elkins Ranch Golf Course, Leesdale, north Fillmore, Santa Susana, Stauffer, Sycamore Canyon, Solromar, unincorporated areas near Piru and communities near Telegraph Road

Riverside County (about 21,366 customers)



Banning

Beaumont

Calimesa

Hemet

San Jacinto

Menifee

Moreno Valley

Perris

Unincorporated Riverside County, including the communities of Whitewater and Bonnie Bell, Banning Pass, Cabazon, Owl, portions of Desert Hills Outlet Mall, North Palm Springs, Gilman Hot Springs, Lakeview, Nuevo, Mons, Mead Valley, Eden Hot Springs, Mountain Center, Good Hope and unincorporated areas near Beaumont and Banning



Orange County (about 7,250 customers)



Rancho Santa Margarita

Orange

Unincorporated areas, including North Tustin

Kern County (about 19,313 customers)



Tehachapi

Unincorporated areas, including Frazier Park, Lake of the Woods, Pine Mountain Club, Bodfish, Kernville, Wofford Heights, Lake Isabella, Camp Owens, Lebec, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Keene, Golden Hills, Sand Canyon, Alpine Forest, Manolith, Weldon, Bella Vista, Monolith, Onyx, Canebrake, and unincorporated areas of Walker Basin and Kernville

Mono County (about 13,963 customers)



Mammoth Lakes

Unincorporated areas near Bishop, including the community of Paradise and portion of Swall Meadows, Sunny Slopes, Mammoth Lakes (Trails, Core, North, Slopes), June Lake Village, Loop, Crestview, Mono Lake, Mono City, North Conway, Willow Springs, Bridgeport, Old Mammoth, Mammoth Lakes Basin, Lee Vining, Lee Vining Canyon, Falls Creek Tract and Bridgeport Valley to Twin Lakes

Inyo County (about 131 customers)



Unincorporated areas near Bishop, including Aspendell and Round Valley

Tulare County (about 108 customers)



Unincorporated areas, including Fairview and Johnsondale

Fry and Cosgrove are Times staff writers. Robbins writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune. KTLA contributed to this report.