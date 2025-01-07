Southern California utilities could turn off your power because of the winds. Here’s how to prepare

Burned homes on Old Coach Drive in the aftermath of the Mountain fire in November that was fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds.

Southern California is forecasted to be slammed with a “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm Tuesday through Wednesday that’s expected to cause power outages and elevate the threat of fast-moving fires.

The National Weather Service is warning that parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties could see offshore winds of up to 100 mph.

The peak of the wind event is expected from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, said officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire officials are warning residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take precautions that include reporting any sign of smoke or fire by dialing 911, preparing for power shutoffs and having an emergency evacuation plan.

How to prepare for a blackout

Check your emergency kit. For a potential outage — and any other kind of disaster that might strike — you want to have an emergency kit in place. Have your supplies ready, including nonperishable food, drinking water, flashlight batteries, a fire extinguisher, cash, a first-aid kit and a hand-crank weather radio (you can find a full list of useful items here). Have gloves, goggles, duct tape and plastic sheeting in case of something like a falling tree branch breaking a window. Also make sure to have a bedside mini-kit in case you wake up during a nighttime outage and need to get around in the dark: hard-soled shoes, a flashlight and a spare pair of eyeglasses or contacts if you wear them.

Make a plan for your family. Every plan will look different. If you have young children, make sure you have enough formula, diapers and other supplies to last a few days. If you have pets, double-check your kibble stash. Make sure everyone who takes medication has a few days’ worth on hand. If a family member uses a mobility device, figure out how you’ll get them out of your building without using an elevator. If someone uses a medical device that plugs in, make sure it’s fully charged and you have a battery-powered backup option on hand. Write down pertinent phone numbers for family members, doctors and insurance companies, in case your smartphone dies and you lose access to your list of contacts. Decide where you’ll go if you need to evacuate.

Charge devices, fill your tank, check your batteries. Make sure all your phones, tablets, e-book readers and laptops are fully charged. Consider charging an extra battery pack, if you have one. Fill your gas tank or charge your EV’s battery. Check the batteries in your flashlights and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and locate extras in case you need them.

Stay in the know about warnings and alerts by signing up with your local emergency mass notification system. Los Angeles County residents can sign up with Alert L.A. County, Notify L.A. and Nixle to receive notifications via text message or email. Stay updated on weather forecasts by tuning in to your local news broadcast station and checking the National Weather Service Los Angeles office website.

Prep power-free meals and activities. Poke around your pantry and come up with a couple of ideas for meals and snacks that wouldn’t require you to open your fridge or freezer or use electricity-powered heat to cook. If you have something irreplaceable in the freezer, like breast milk, consider filling the freezer with cold packs or water bottles if you’re at risk of an outage. A fuller freezer stays frozen longer.

What do to during a power outage

Stay home. It’s safer in your house than out on the roads when streetlights might be out and debris can be flying around. Unless you’re ordered to evacuate or need to go somewhere else for health reasons, do your best to stay put.

Avoid opening the fridge and freezer. A closed refrigerator, even without power, can keep food safe for up to four hours, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. After a power outage never taste food to determine its safety. You will have evaluate each item separately. The agency has a downloadable chart that can help you determine what foods should be thrown out.

Don’t light candles. Flashlights and other battery-operated light sources are much safer. Candles are a fire hazard.

Unplug things that aren’t plugged into surge protectors. When the power comes back on, you don’t want to blow out your appliances. Turn off all but one light, so you’ll know when the power is back without risking a surge.

Save your phone and laptop battery for emergencies. Yes, it’s tempting to kill a few unpowered hours scrolling through social media, but it’s better to reserve that battery power for checking for emergency updates.

Times staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.