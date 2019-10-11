PG&E executive admits errors in power outages as utility struggles to restore electricity

As Pacific Gas & Electric worked to restore power across Northern California, the utility’s chief executive admitted a flaw in how the company handled the much-criticized blackouts experienced by about 2 million people.

“There are many things we need to do better than we did this time. Communicate better, with as much notice as possible, as much clarity as frequently as possible,” CEO Bill Johnson said. “We did not deliver on that commitment at this time. Our website crashed. Maps were inconsistent or incorrect.”

PG&E said Friday it had restored power to about half its customers but more than 300,000 remained without electricity.

His comments came amid growing attacks on PG&E over the outages, which were designed to prevent wind-driven fires caused by downed utility lines. PG&E lines have been responsible for some of California’s most devastating blazes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom attacked the utility for causing widespread disruptions.

“What’s happened is unacceptable. And it’s happened because of neglect. It’s happened because of decisions that were deferred, delayed or not made by the largest investor-owned utility in the state of California and one of the largest in the nation,” he said at a news conference. “This current operation is unacceptable. The current conditions and circumstances are unacceptable.”

The PG&E blackout marks the largest power shut-off to date as California utilities attempt to reduce the risk of wildfires that have charred thousands of acres, caused billions of dollars in damage and spurred cries for widespread change in how electricity is delivered over the state’s aging grid.

Equipment malfunctions have been tied to some of the state’s most destructive and deadliest fires, including the 2017 wine country blazes and last year’s Camp fire, which devastated the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

In January, PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, anticipating multibillion-dollar legal claims stemming from the Camp fire, which also destroyed nearly 14,000 homes. A month later, officials at the utility acknowledged that its equipment probably sparked that blaze.

At a news conference Wednesday evening, PG&E officials signaled that these types of massive shut-offs during fire season might be the new normal.

Sumeet Singh, vice president of PG&E’s community wildfire safety program, said customers should anticipate similar shutdowns in the future until the utility has finished its wildfire safety plan, “unless the weather changes significantly and the vegetation condition and the fuel-loading condition, and land and the forest management, changes significantly within the state.”

“We understand that this power shut-off is difficult for our customers and communities. Please check on your neighbors, friends and family and know that we will work safely, and quickly as possible, to restore power across the region,” Singh said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

