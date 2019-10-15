Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve 14-day sentence in college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman on Tuesday reported to a federal prison in northern California, where she will spend two weeks behind bars for conspiring to rig her daughter’s college entrance exams.

Huffman, 56, will serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, a low-security facility in Alameda County that houses about 1,200 female inmates, according to a statement from Huffman’s representative.

Upon her release, Huffman must perform 250 hours of community service and remain on supervised release for one year.