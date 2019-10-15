Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve 14-day sentence in college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman exits the courthouse after facing charges for allegedly conspiring to commit mail fraud and other charges in the college admissions scandal at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019.
(JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP/Getty Images)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Oct. 15, 2019
10:09 AM
Share

Actress Felicity Huffman on Tuesday reported to a federal prison in northern California, where she will spend two weeks behind bars for conspiring to rig her daughter’s college entrance exams.

Huffman, 56, will serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, a low-security facility in Alameda County that houses about 1,200 female inmates, according to a statement from Huffman’s representative.

Upon her release, Huffman must perform 250 hours of community service and remain on supervised release for one year.

CaliforniaEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Matthew Ormseth
Follow Us
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement