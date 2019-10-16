Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Body in Tijuana River causes 14.5 million gallons of sewage-tainted water to spill into U.S.

A man walks along the Tijuana River in Mexico.
A man walks along the Tijuana River in Mexico in 2017.
(Edgard Garrido / Reuters)

A cleanup crew in Tijuana discovered the body Sunday morning trapped in the intake screens along the river channel.

By Joshua Emerson Smith
Oct. 16, 2019
3:48 PM
TIJUANA — 

Federal officials said Tuesday that a body had clogged the pumps in the Tijuana River intended to prevent polluted water from flowing into the United States.

As a result, about 14.5 million gallons of polluted water spilled over the border into the U.S. from Saturday night through Monday, according to the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission. The flows were a mix of treated and untreated wastewater.

A cleanup crew in Tijuana discovered the body Sunday morning trapped in the intake screens along the river channel, which had also become covered with trash, according to Mexican officials.

Police in Mexico are investigating the death.

Smith writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
