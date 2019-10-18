Former CSUN student sentenced to 8 years in prison for rape

A former Cal State Northridge student was sentenced to eight years in state prison for sexually assaulting a woman on the school’s campus in January 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Davis Moreno-Jaime, 20, was convicted on one count of forcible rape in September after he was arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults. Authorities said that they believed Moreno-Jaime attacked multiple victims between April 2017 and July 2018 throughout Southern California.

“This was not your stereotypical jumping-out-of-the-bushes type of thing,” CSUN Police Chief Anne Glavin said at the time, explaining that Moreno-Jaime knew the victims.

The District Attorney’s Office was unable to proceed with counts related to a second victim and dismissed them during a preliminary hearing. Misdemeanor counts related to a third victim were severed and are being prosecuted by the city attorney’s office, public information officer Ricardo Santiago said.

Those charges are related to an incident that occurred on July 4-5, 2018, said Santiago.

Moreno-Jaime, a business marketing major, was also a member of CSUN’s soccer team. On Friday, he was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Punishment for rape in California typically results in a sentencing of up to eight years in prison. A sentence can increase if the crime involves a child victim, or two or more assailants.