Canoga Park car crash injures 9 and triggers flood of WSS shoe store

A multi-vehicle crash in Canoga Park on Sunday evening left nine people injured and a nearby shoe store flooded, according to officials.

One of the cars involved in the collision at Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue sheared a fire hydrant from the sidewalk, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said. For nearly an hour, the deluge of water from the hydrant shot into the air, flooding both the intersection and the roof of the WSS store.

Part of the building, including the roof, collapsed under the weight of the water, causing significant flooding and structural damage, officials said.

Advertisement

Power lines also were downed in the crash, which happened about 9 p.m. The scene has since been secured, but all four directions of the intersection remained closed as of 10 p.m., Humphrey said. Electricity also remained shut off in the immediate area.

Officials could not say what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Five people were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while four others were being treated for lesser injuries. It was unclear whether those hurt were pedestrians, in vehicles or inside the store. A WSS manager told authorities that all employees had been accounted for, though it wasn’t clear if any were among the injured.