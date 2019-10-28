From the Archives: Nixon condemns violence at 1970 Anaheim rally

In October 1970, President Nixon campaigned for Republican candidates in the midterm election.

At his Oct. 30 stop at the Anaheim Convention Center, Nixon condemned violence. After a San Jose rally the night before, demonstrators had hurled eggs, bottles and rocks at him. He was not struck.

Stuart H. Loory reported in the next morning’s Los Angeles Times:

President Nixon, proclaiming “there is no cause that justifies violence,” called on the American people Friday to elect Republican candidates across the land because they understand the law-and-order issue better than Democrats.

He told a nationwide television audience that it was “time to draw the line” on violence in America.

Saying it is “time for the great silent majority of Americans to stand up and be counted,” the President warned against counter-violence against demonstrators. Nor, he said, should “four-letter words” be used.

Rather, Mr. Nixon declared, Americans should vote Tuesday for those who stand against “those who want to tear America down.”

The Chief Executive, speaking at an elaborately prepared rally at the Anaheim Convention Center, used the interest generated by the violent battering his motorcade had taken the night before in San Jose to deliver a strong endorsement for Republican tickets across the country. …

In the 1970 midterm election, the Republicans gained two Senate seats. But the Democratic Party retained control of the Senate and increased its congressional majority by 12 seats.

In California, Gov. Ronald Reagan was reelected. Republican Sen. George Murphy lost to Democrat John Tunney.