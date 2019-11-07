Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Body found in national park might be that of missing Orange County man

oc-hiker.jpg
Huntington Beach resident Alan Stringer, 40, went missing Sunday after going for a hike in the Inyo National Forest, according to authorities.
(KTLA via Inyo County Sheriff’s office)
By Associated Press
Nov. 7, 2019
7:10 PM
KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — 

Authorities say a man found dead in California’s Kings Canyon National Park matches the description of a missing hiker.

The National Park Service says searchers discovered the body Thursday on a glacier at the base of Mount Darwin in the eastern Sierra Nevada.

Investigators will determine whether it’s 40-year-old Alan Stringer of Huntington Beach. His family reported him missing on Monday.

The peak named for Charles Darwin is in a remote and scenic section of the national park where several mountains are named for promoters of the theory of evolution.

