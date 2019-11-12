Dead infant found at San Francisco golf course, and police are worried about the mother

Police are investigating the death of an infant who was found at a San Francisco golf course over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded about 2:19 p.m. Saturday to the Lincoln Park Golf Course and found the child’s body, according to a news release from the San Francisco Police Department. Paramedics were called, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were concerned about the health of the baby’s mother. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment and further details were not available Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at (414) 575-4444.

