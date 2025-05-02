Infant feared dead after family vehicle veers off cliff in Northern California

The Trinity River snakes through the Hoopa Valley. An infant was swept away from an auto accident that ended in the Trinity River.

Trinity County authorities continued search and rescue operations Friday for the body of an infant who was swept away from his father’s arms after their four-door sedan veered off the highway and into the Trinity River.

The solo-car accident occurred before 2 a.m. Thursday along State Route 299, two miles east from the Big Flat campground, according to Keith Krick, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

He said a young couple from Shasta Lake were traveling in a 2004 Lexus ES 330 with their 9-month-old infant in the backseat when the vehicle suddenly veered off the road, down an embankment and into the fast-moving river.

Krick said it’s unknown how fast the driver, a 21-year-old woman, was going or what caused her to lose control of the vehicle. He said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

He said the woman and her partner, a 19-year-old man, grabbed their infant son from the sinking vehicle and were trying to escape when the current swept the young boy from his father’s arms.

“So at some point, the child was handed from one person to the other and that’s the last time either party remembers seeing the child,” Krick said.

He said the parents suffered minor to moderate injuries. Krick said the father was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. CHP declined to name the parents.

He said the couple and the submerged vehicle were discovered by a California Highway Patrol helicopter but efforts to locate the child were not successful.

Search and rescue teams with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office continued the search Friday but as of 12 p.m. they had not been able to locate the young child.

The river — a popular spot for white water rafting around this time of the year — is fast-moving and dangerous. At the time of the crash and location, the water was flowing at 3,480 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks the river’s flow.

Krick said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.