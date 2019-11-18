California and Los Angeles County sue vaping giant Juul, alleging company targeted underage users

California and Los Angeles County officials announced a lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. on Monday, alleging the vaping brand targeted young people through advertising and failed to give warnings about health risks posed by using e-cigarettes with nicotine.

Although the state bars sales of the devices to people under age 21, the lawsuit alleges electronic cigarette firms made products with nicotine that appealed to young smokers by marketing flavors that appeal to youth, such as mango, cool mint, crème brûlée, and cucumber.

“We’ve worked too hard, committed our hard-earned money for too long combating harmful tobacco use to stand idly by as we now lose Californians to vaping and nicotine addiction,” state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “Juul adopted the tobacco industry’s infamous playbook, employing advertisements that had no regard for public health and searching out vulnerable targets.”

Amid backlash from the public, Juul recently announced it would top selling some flavored electronic cigarettes, including mint. A government report recently said Juul was the most popular brand among high school students.

“These results are unacceptable,” said Juul Chief Executive K.C. Crosthwaite in a statement last week, adding the firm must “earn the trust of society.” The company could not immediately be reached Monday for comment on the legal action.

The lawsuit filed in Alameda County Superior Court, which also names San Francisco-based PAX Labs, Inc., seeks civil penalties and a permanent injunction against use of “deceptive” practices by the firms.

Joined by Los Angeles County District Atty. Jackie Lacey, the lawsuit alleges that Juul Labs Inc. failed to include required warnings about exposure to chemicals linked to cancer, birth defects and other potential reproductive harm.

The suit also alleges JUUL delivered products to underage people, failed to verify the age of buyers and violated privacy rights of minors by sending marketing material to the email addresses of those who failed age verification on the company‘s website.

“Despite now claiming that its mission is to help ‘adult smokers,’ starting with its launch, JLI has engaged in a systematic campaign to target underage California residents,” the lawsuit alleges. “JLI’s campaign has been wildly successful, with millions of teens and young adults using their product. While JLI’s profits soared, users became addicted and their health was harmed.”