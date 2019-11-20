5-year-old boy dies from apparently accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday after an apparently accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to preliminary reports from authorities.

Los Angeles police are still at the scene near the 2000 block of West 41st Drive, trying to determine how the boy gained access to the gun.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to a reported gunshot wound at the address. When they arrived, paramedics found the boy and took him to a pediatric trauma center.

Information was not immediately available about whether the boy died in the ambulance or at the hospital.

This is a breaking news story, based off preliminary information, and will be updated as more information becomes available.