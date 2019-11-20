Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
5-year-old boy dies from apparently accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Nov. 20, 2019
6:21 PM
A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday after an apparently accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to preliminary reports from authorities.

Los Angeles police are still at the scene near the 2000 block of West 41st Drive, trying to determine how the boy gained access to the gun.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to a reported gunshot wound at the address. When they arrived, paramedics found the boy and took him to a pediatric trauma center.

Information was not immediately available about whether the boy died in the ambulance or at the hospital.

This is a breaking news story, based off preliminary information, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
