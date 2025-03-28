Advertisement
California

Man arrested in Irvine after boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in home

Exterior of Orange County Jail complex.
An Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment and booked into Orange County Jail.
(Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

Police have accused an Irvine man of child endangerment after a 14-year-old boy fatally shot himself in a home earlier this week, authorities said.

Christian Yeager, 56, was arrested by Irvine police Thursday night, according to Orange County jail records.

Earlier that day, around 2:42 p.m., Irvine police responded to a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound at a house on Heathergreen and Weepingwood, according to a police news release. They attempted life-saving measures to the injured boy but he died shortly thereafter.

Advertisement

Detectives determined the injury was self-inflicted and are investigating if it was intentional or accidental. The boy did not live at the home.

The boy attended Southlake Middle School in the Irvine Unified School District. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Law enforcement is working with the school district to offer support services for students and staff, officials said.

Yeager was booked by police on suspicion of child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm, police said.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement