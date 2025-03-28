Man arrested in Irvine after boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in home

An Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment and booked into Orange County Jail.

Police have accused an Irvine man of child endangerment after a 14-year-old boy fatally shot himself in a home earlier this week, authorities said.

Christian Yeager, 56, was arrested by Irvine police Thursday night, according to Orange County jail records.

Earlier that day, around 2:42 p.m., Irvine police responded to a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound at a house on Heathergreen and Weepingwood, according to a police news release. They attempted life-saving measures to the injured boy but he died shortly thereafter.

Detectives determined the injury was self-inflicted and are investigating if it was intentional or accidental. The boy did not live at the home.

The boy attended Southlake Middle School in the Irvine Unified School District. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Law enforcement is working with the school district to offer support services for students and staff, officials said.

