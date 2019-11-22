Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Navy secretary supports disciplinary review of Trump-backed SEAL Edward Gallagher

Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer
Navy Secretary Richard Spencer backed admirals in their decision to pursue a review of a Navy SEAL on whose behalf President Trump has intervened multiple times.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Andrew Dyer
Nov. 22, 2019
9:15 PM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said Friday that SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher should face a planned “trident review board” that could lead to his ouster from the elite force, despite President Trump’s tweet Thursday that Gallagher should remain a SEAL.

Spencer told Reuters at the Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada, that he supports the hearing into whether Gallagher can keep his trident pin, a symbol of the SEALs, in light of Gallagher’s conviction at a general court-martial in San Diego in July.

“I believe the process matters for good order and discipline,” Spencer said.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the decision by Rear Adm. Collin Green to review the SEAL qualifications of Gallagher and three other service members connected to his war crimes case was made with the support of Navy leadership, including the chief of naval operations, Adm. Mike Gilday. Green is the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command.

Advertisement

Gallagher’s legal team said the decision to hold the review boards was a challenge to Trump’s authority as commander in chief.

Trump has intervened several times on Gallagher’s behalf. On Thursday, about an hour after one of Gallagher’s lawyers appeared on “Fox & Friends” decrying the review board, Trump took to Twitter to express his disapproval.

“The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!”

Rear Adm. Charlie Brown, the Navy’s chief of information, told the Union-Tribune on Thursday that the Navy was waiting for Trump to issue more specific orders before officially canceling the review.

Advertisement

“The Navy follows the lawful orders of the president,” Brown said in a statement. “We will do so in case of an order to stop the administrative review of SOC Gallagher’s professional qualification. We are aware of the president’s tweet and we are awaiting further guidance.”

A senior Navy official told the Union-Tribune late Thursday that all four review boards have been halted pending further guidance from Trump.

Gallagher was charged with killing a wounded Islamic State captive and shooting civilians during his time in Iraq in 2017. At the end of his court-martial, a jury acquitted him of the most serious allegations but convicted him of the relatively minor offense of posing for photos with the body of the dead fighter.

A military jury sentenced Gallagher to four months’ confinement, which he served before trial, and reduced his rank to petty officer 1st class, or E-6.

On Nov. 15, Trump restored Gallagher’s rank to E-7, or chief petty officer. The same day, Trump pardoned two Army service members accused of war crimes. His action on Gallagher’s behalf was not a pardon or an exoneration.

Dyer writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

CaliforniaPolitics
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Andrew Dyer
Follow Us
Andrew Dyer covers the military and veterans issues for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, he joined the Navy in 2001 and served for 10 years. After leaving the Navy, he enrolled at Southwestern College in Chula Vista to study journalism. He transferred to San Diego State where he worked as opinion editor and editor-in-chief of the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. Before joining the U-T, he covered the craft beer industry for San Diego CityBeat. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement