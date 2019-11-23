Services scheduled Saturday for Saugus High School shooting victim, 15

The public is invited to attend a celebration Saturday honoring the life of Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, one of two students killed in the shooting earlier this month at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

The service is set for 1 p.m. at Real Life Church in Valencia. It will also be livestreamed on the church’s website.

Muehlberger was killed when a classmate, armed with a .45-caliber handgun, opened fire in the school’s quad area on the morning of Nov. 14, authorities said. Another student, Dominic Blackwell, 14, was killed and three others wounded. Authorities say the gunman, Nathan Berhow, 16, turned the weapon on himself. He died from his injury a day later.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Three days later, a candlelight vigil held at Santa Clarita’s Central Park to honor Muehlberger and Blackwell drew thousands of residents. Addison Koegle, a student injured in the shooting, addressed the crowd through an audio message. She recalled running a lemonade stand with Gracie when they were younger and remembered the school field trips and private jokes they had shared.

Gracie was part of a high school ministry at Real Life, a nondenominational Christian church with 7,000 congregants.

Rusty George, the lead pastor at Real Life, told The Times that he came away from conversations with the grieving struck by the firmness of their faith.

“People further away from the situation wonder ‘Why?’ and might even blame God,” George said. “But the people who have been directly affected don’t blame God. They lean on God.”