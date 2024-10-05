Man fatally shot in parking lot near son’s youth football game at St. John Bosco High
A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the parking lot of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, where he came to watch his son play in a youth football game at the school stadium, authorities said.
The victim was sitting inside a white Audi that had been reported stolen, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, and when deputies arrived around 8:20 a.m., they found him in the car suffering from gunshot wounds alongside a female passenger who was uninjured.
The man was rushed to a hospital but died. Authorities said the suspect fled the scene in a white sedan heading south on Bellflower Boulevard.
The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
