California

Man fatally shot in parking lot near son’s youth football game at St. John Bosco High

Area where a man was fatally shot in the St. John Bosco High School parking lot has police tape around it
A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in the St. John Bosco High School parking lot in Bellflower.
(KTLA-TV)
By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the parking lot of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, where he came to watch his son play in a youth football game at the school stadium, authorities said.

The victim was sitting inside a white Audi that had been reported stolen, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, and when deputies arrived around 8:20 a.m., they found him in the car suffering from gunshot wounds alongside a female passenger who was uninjured.

The man was rushed to a hospital but died. Authorities said the suspect fled the scene in a white sedan heading south on Bellflower Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsBreaking News
Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

