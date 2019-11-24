Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

At least six people shot at a warehouse party in downtown Los Angeles

By David ZahniserStaff Writer 
Nov. 24, 2019
8:49 AM
At least six people were shot at a warehouse party in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of 11th Street, police said. NBC4 reported one of the six people wounded was in critical condition.

A fight apparently broke out in a building called DJ Lights and Sound when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, police told the station. Video showed a chaotic scene with dozens of partygoers standing around as paramedics and police responded.

The gunman remains at large.

David Zahniser
David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
