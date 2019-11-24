At least six people shot at a warehouse party in downtown Los Angeles

At least six people were shot at a warehouse party in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of 11th Street, police said. NBC4 reported one of the six people wounded was in critical condition.

A fight apparently broke out in a building called DJ Lights and Sound when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, police told the station. Video showed a chaotic scene with dozens of partygoers standing around as paramedics and police responded.

The gunman remains at large.