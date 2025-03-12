Boosie Badazz threw an after-party in Ohio. A shooting broke it up and left three people injured

Rapper Boosie Badazz, pictured in December 2022, threw the party to celebrate his recent tour stop in Cleveland.

Three people were injured early Monday morning in Akron, Ohio, in a shooting that brought a party hosted by rapper Boosie Badazz to a screeching halt.

The Akron Police Department said in a report that the incident occurred at a bar on Paul Williams Street where a large crowd was in attendance, according to NBC affiliate WKYC. Police said a fight broke out and an “unidentified male suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victims.” The suspect reportedly fled the venue after the shooting. Cleveland news station WOIO reported that police said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Monday and “off-duty, uniformed officers working security for the business heard the gunshots and called for assistance.”

The officers found two of the three victims: an 18-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, according to WOIO. The two men were in critical condition and taken to a local hospital. The third person, a 25-year-old, reportedly went to an emergency room with a graze-gunshot injury. The identities of the victims were not revealed.

A spokesperson for the Akron Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for an incident report on Wednesday.

Boosie Badazz (born Torence Ivy Hatch Jr.) brought his Millennium tour to Cleveland’s Rocket Arena (formerly Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse) the evening of March 9. The concert also featured Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow and Rick Ross. Boosie advertised a postshow party celebrating the tour stop on social media.

“MY OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY TONIGHT IN #AKRON #OHIO AT FIELD HOUSE 370 PAUL WILLIAMS STREET,” he wrote on Instagram. “DOORS OPEN AT 9PM | GET THERE EARLY.”

Video shared by TMZ shows the “Wipe Me Down” and “Set It Off” musician ducking to the ground after gunshots rang out. Akron Police Deputy Chief Michael Miller told the website “at least one shot was fired” while the rapper was onstage.

The Fieldhouse Lounge and Status8 Elite Bar & Grille, located on the 300 block of Paul Williams Street, lamented the “tragic incident that took place at our establishment” in social media posts Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this event,” the statement added.

The missive informed patrons that the eateries are committed to guests’ safety and will “fully cooperate with the City of Akron to ensure the safety of our community.” In another statement Wednesday morning, Status8 said it will remain closed until Friday, and the Fieldhouse Lounge is temporarily closed.

Shortly after noting in the second statement that “additional regulations will be put in place,” Status8 released a third post outlining a dress code and security measures. The restaurant said it will no longer permit certain clothing and styles of shoes, large bags and lighters, among other prohibited times.

The latest statement added: “Metal detectors will be on premises.”

Police say there is an ongoing investigation to “put the pieces together and identify the shooter,” according to WKYC.

Boosie has not addressed the incident on social media. It also seems, as of Wednesday morning, he will carry on with upcoming commitments. He is still set to host his Spring Fling event in Philadelphia on Friday and will perform at his hip-hop festival Boosie Bash in Baton Rouge, La., later this month.

A representative for Boosie Badazz did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.