Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Shots fired at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield

la-me-map-gunfire-bakersfield-mall.png
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Nov. 25, 2019
7:19 PM
Share

A reported shooting at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield prompted a large police response Monday evening.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available. But videos on social media show patrons running from the mall amid the sound of gunshots.

Police from around the area swarmed the mall. There was no immediate word on victims or whether a suspect was still at large.

Advertisement

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Matthew Ormseth
Follow Us
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement