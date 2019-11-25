Shots fired at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield

A reported shooting at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield prompted a large police response Monday evening.
Details about the shooting were not immediately available. But videos on social media show patrons running from the mall amid the sound of gunshots.
Police from around the area swarmed the mall. There was no immediate word on victims or whether a suspect was still at large.
Shooting at the Valley Plaza Mall... #Bakersfield #California #USA pic.twitter.com/LT7NUZOS5s— Bur (@Bur01210878) November 26, 2019
