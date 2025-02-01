Advertisement
California

2 people dead, 5 wounded in shooting in South L.A.

By Jenny GoldStaff Writer 

Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting Friday night in a South L.A. neighborhood, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 8 p.m. in the 13200 block of Jarvis Avenue, near Athens Park, according to the sheriff’s department. They found two men at the scene who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said. Deputies later learned of four other men and one juvenile who had also been shot. All five victims were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening wounds.

Advertisement

None of the victims have been identified.

There have been no arrests in the shooting and a motive has not been determined, authorities said. No additional information is available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

More to Read

California
Jenny Gold

Jenny Gold covers early childhood development and education for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2023, she spent nearly 14 years covering healthcare for radio and print as a senior correspondent at Kaiser Health News. Her stories have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, NPR, Reveal and Marketplace, among others. A Berkeley native, she is a graduate of Brown University and was previously a Kroc fellow at NPR.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement