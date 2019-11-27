Alternative paper OC Weekly is abruptly closed the day before Thanksgiving

The alternative newspaper OC Weekly was abruptly shut down Wednesday, triggering laments from readers and writers who have worked for it over the past quarter century.

The closure on the day before Thanksgiving was announced on the OC Weekly’s Twitter account.

“Today, the day before Thanksgiving, our owner Duncan McIntosh Company has decided to shut us down. For the last quarter century, we’ve tried to bring good stories to Orange County. It’s been fun, but now we’re done.”

Irvine-based Duncan McIntosh Co. officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former staffer Nick Schou tweeted, “This isn’t just a sad day for journalism, It’s a death in the family a day before Thanksgiving. I worked there half my lifetime and met most of my friends as well as my wife there. It was a great ride.”

As longest surviving OC Weekly reporter (8,811 days), am honored the job gave incredible freedom to investigate & expose scoundrels for a quarter century. & to work w/ the likes of @GustavoArellano @NickSchou @MatthewTCoker @RKane29 @WillSwaim @SteveLowery12 @apignataro @jobeers — R. Scott Moxley (@RScottMoxley) November 28, 2019

Award-winning investigative reporter Scott Moxley tweeted, “As longest surviving OC Weekly reporter (8,811 days), am honored the job gave incredible freedom to investigate and expose scoundrels for a quarter century.”

The Duncan McIntosh Co., which publishes a variety of boating magazines and Editor and Publisher, also runs the Newport Boat Show and Lido Yacht Expo. It acquired the newspaper in February 2016 from the owner of the Village Voice and other alternative weeklies.

