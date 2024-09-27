Scripps News is shutting down, another victim of the TV news business downturn

Television station group owner E.W. Scripps is shutting down its 24-hour news channel on Nov. 15, another sign of a contraction in the TV news industry.

E.W. Scripps Chief Executive Adam Symson informed staff Friday of the closure of the channel known as Scripps News. More than 200 jobs will be eliminated, according to his memo.

Scripps News supplied a 24-hour feed of live coverage and documentary programming to broadcast TV stations and ad-supported streaming services such as Tubi and Pluto. The free channel also streamed on the company’s digital platforms. The service was founded as Newsy in 2015 and was a cable channel before evolving into a full-time service for TV and streaming platforms in 2021.

Symson said the audience for the Atlanta-based Scripps News channel was growing. The channel drew 1 million viewers with its coverage of the Sept. 10 debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump, according to two people familiar with the data.

But Symson said the company was unable to get major advertisers to sign on because of the current divisive political environment in the U.S.

“Many brands and agencies have decided that advertising around national news is just too risky for them given the polarized nature of this country, no matter the accolades and credentials a news organization like Scripps receives for its objectivity,” Symson said. “I vehemently disagree, but it is hurting Scripps News, along with every other national linear and digital news outlet.”

The shutdown is the latest example of how the TV news business is struggling as it faces an exodus of viewers away from traditional television viewing. Earlier this week, CBS News announced the layoffs of a weekend morning anchor, Jeff Glor, and several prominent correspondents. CNN and the news divisions of NBC and ABC are all expected to make significant staff and salary reductions after the presidential election in November.

Symson said Scripps’ digital platforms will continue to carry live news coverage from the field and will have a reporting team in Washington to serve the company’s TV stations.

Scripps News received an Emmy Award this week and has earned a number of other journalism prizes over its two-year run.

The operation also partnered on significant stories with other news organizations on stories including ProPublica, the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times.

