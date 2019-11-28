Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

A white Thanksgiving in the high desert as snow falls in Antelope Valley and elsewhere

474108_la-me-thanksgiving-storm_22_AJS.JPG
Heavy snow covered streets and lured sledders in Wrightwood on Thanksgiving Day.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Rong-Gong Lin II
Nov. 28, 2019
12:07 PM
Share

The Thanksgiving Day storm was producing significant amounts of snow in Southern California’s high desert region Thursday.

Up to 8 inches of snow was reported in some parts of the Antelope Valley. Over the last two days, Lancaster has seen 4 to 5 inches of snow and Palmdale 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said a weather spotter reported 7 inches Saturday morning in Pearblossom.

Snow was falling along Interstate 15 and Highway 14, but both routes so far remain open.

Advertisement

Snow was accumulating in both Lancaster and Palmdale, enough to cover cars and for some to build snowmen.

Snow was also falling in some Inland Empire desert communities, such as Apple Valley and Hesperia. Temperatures in that region were hovering in the low 30s, and the snow level had dropped to under 2,500 feet as the powerful storm moved through.

The steady precipitation was expected to turn to scattered rain and snow showers by midday. Isolated thunderstorms were also possible in Los Angeles and Orange counties, especially closer to the coast.

Advertisement

There was a 40% chance of rain in the high desert Friday with lows in the 40s.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
Rong-Gong Lin II
Follow Us
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement