A white Thanksgiving in the high desert as snow falls in Antelope Valley and elsewhere

The Thanksgiving Day storm was producing significant amounts of snow in Southern California’s high desert region Thursday.

Up to 8 inches of snow was reported in some parts of the Antelope Valley. Over the last two days, Lancaster has seen 4 to 5 inches of snow and Palmdale 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said a weather spotter reported 7 inches Saturday morning in Pearblossom.

Snow was falling along Interstate 15 and Highway 14, but both routes so far remain open.

My friend sent me this video... check out the snow in Palmdale ❄️ pic.twitter.com/WFswyjrKML — Chris Aguilar (@TheMamba_Chriss) November 28, 2019

Snow was accumulating in both Lancaster and Palmdale, enough to cover cars and for some to build snowmen.

Snow was also falling in some Inland Empire desert communities, such as Apple Valley and Hesperia. Temperatures in that region were hovering in the low 30s, and the snow level had dropped to under 2,500 feet as the powerful storm moved through.

Rare snow days in Palmdale 🤗 pic.twitter.com/o1mdemwtqk — Jozelyn Mcferson (@ambitiouslybluj) November 28, 2019

The steady precipitation was expected to turn to scattered rain and snow showers by midday. Isolated thunderstorms were also possible in Los Angeles and Orange counties, especially closer to the coast.

There was a 40% chance of rain in the high desert Friday with lows in the 40s.