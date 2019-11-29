Atmospheric river bringing new storm with rain and snow to California

More rain and snow are on the way.

A new storm is forecast to sweep in from the west in the next several days, supercharged by an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture — long plumes of water vapor that can pour over from the Pacific Ocean through California. As a result, there’s going to be a lot of precipitation associated with the system, but it’s still too early to pinpoint exactly where the blast of rain and snow will be funneled.

“It’s kind of like a fire hose, which is hard to control. Right now, we’re confident that there’s going to be rain, and a lot of it, on Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Where the heaviest precipitation is going to be is still uncertain,” said Carolina Walbrun, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

Strong winds are expected to develop with the next storm system this weekend. A High Wind Watch has been issued for our entire forecast area from Sonoma and Napa Counties south through Monterey and San Benito Counties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MFgkbWW4KK — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 29, 2019

NORTHERN AND CENTRAL CALIFORNIA

The storm is expected to move into Northern and Central California on Saturday and persist through the busy Sunday travel day as Thanksgiving travelers return home. It could then reach Southern California by next Wednesday and Thursday.

A high wind watch has been issued for many parts of coastal Northern California, and a flash flood warning has been issued for the Kincade burn area in Sonoma County.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Kincade Fire burn area this weekend and into early Monday morning as a powerful system takes aim on the region. #CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/kChOk3sZ15 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 29, 2019

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The atmospheric river could hit the Los Angeles area by Wednesday or Thursday, bringing a good soaking of rain, said Rich Thompson, meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard office.

The region has already been hit by two storms this week. Thursday’s rain set a record for the day at Long Beach Airport, which saw 2.17 inches of rain. Anaheim, Newport Beach and Riverside also set records for the day.