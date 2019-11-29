Borderline Bar and Grill to reopen in Thousand Oaks; owners announce new saloon in Agoura Hills

Just over a year after a mass shooting left 12 dead at Borderline Bar and Grill, the bar’s owners announced that they plan on reopening the Thousand Oaks establishment.

Owners Brian Hynes and Troy Hale made the announcement in a video posted Thursday on social media, adding that they have decided to open a new venue in Agoura Hills as they work on construction at the original location. They have not given any specific dates for the openings.

“It’s going to take a little while,” Hynes said. “We will work toward it the best we can.”

The new spot, called BL Dancehall & Saloon, will feature a custom dance floor, a game room and a stage for live performances.

“We’re just really excited to bring this back to you guys and have something we can actually call home now,” Hale said.

Borderline Bar and Grill was hosting line-dancing lessons for college students as young as 18 on Nov. 7, 2018, when a gunman opened fire. Crowds of young people, including parties for two women celebrating their 21st birthdays, were drinking and dancing when the crack of gunfire echoed through the room.

Several of those killed that night worked at the bar. Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was also killed when he stormed the bar trying to stop the shooter, who took his own life.

A barn-like bar with live music and dancing, the Borderline is popular with college students and country music fans in Ventura County. The bar’s patrons also frequent the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, and some at the bar were also survivors of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas that left 59 dead. The bar has been closed since the shooting.

The new dance hall will serve food and drinks from the Borderline menu. The owners said that in the meantime, they will continue country nights at venues in Agoura Hills and Santa Clarita.

“We’re here for you like you’ve been here for us,” Hynes said.