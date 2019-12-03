Costa Mesa police investigate possible threat to Estancia High School

The Costa Mesa Police Department said Tuesday morning that it is investigating a potential threat to Estancia High School based on a social media post.

Police received reports about the post at about 11:10 p.m. Monday, the department said.

“Detectives immediately began to investigate the social media post. The CMPD school resource officer, school administrators and [Newport-Mesa Unified School District] personnel were made aware of the possible threat,” the department said in a statement at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The department said it will increase police presence at and around the campus at 2323 Placentia Ave.

Details about the post were not released, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether school activities were being affected.

“CMPD will update the public on this incident once further information becomes available,” police said.

Estancia Principal Michael Halt said a message posted to the school website Tuesday morning that “the district and law enforcement will immediately respond to all safety concerns, investigate and communicate accordingly. Our schools are safest when we work together as a team.”