Protest near home of suspect in serial cat killings leads to vandalism; police urge calm

A 45-year-old man was arrested last week on suspicion of animal cruelty involving cats, according to authorities.

A demonstration at the home of a man suspected in a string of cat killings in Santa Ana resulted in vandalism over the weekend, prompting police to urge residents to remain calm and warn of potential consequences in the event of similar disturbances.

Authorities estimate that 100 people attended a vigil Sunday evening at the home of Santa Ana resident Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, 45, who was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

Police allege that he killed at least a dozen neighborhood cats, and that carcasses were found at his home.

Advertisement

That home was the site of a “Vigil for Justice,” where pet owners and community and animal groups gathered for what was advertised on social media as a peaceful protest.

OC Community Cats, a nonprofit organization that aims to help manage Orange County’s stray and feral cat population, posted about the event but told The Times it was not the main organizer. The protest was promoted on various social media platforms.

“People are angry and afraid,” the organization wrote in an emailed statement. “We are tired of abusers getting slapped on the wrist. Animal cruelty needs to be taken more seriously, with harsher penalties.”

Advertisement

In a statement posted to social media, the Santa Ana Police Department acknowledged “the strong emotions this case has generated” but urged residents to allow the investigation and judicial process to take their course.

“While we support the community’s right to peacefully assemble, the Santa Ana Police Department will not tolerate acts of violence, vandalism, or any threats to public safety,” the statement continued. “Any damage to life or property will have consequences, and those engaging in criminal behavior will be held accountable.”

According to OC Community Cats, the protest moved from the home identified as Acosta’s to a nearby one believed to be a family member’s. A neighbor, the group said, had told protesters that Acosta was staying there.

Advertisement

Acosta had posted bail but was not in the area at the time, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Around 7:45 p.m., Santa Ana police said, some protesters threw objects at the second house and attempted to break down a fence.

“Several individuals became unruly, vandalized property, and threw objects in a neighborhood,” the department wrote in a social media post.

A video from Fox 11 Los Angeles showed at least one protester trying to wrench open a gate blocking a driveway. Others in the crowd shook a wooden fence and shouted at the residence using bullhorns. One protester appeared to release some sort of aerosol onto the property.

Demonstrators carried signs reading, “We Demand Justice” and “Today cats, tomorrow humans,” in Spanish.

“We are asking the public to let us conduct our investigation and not to vandalize or damage anyone’s home,” said Officer Natalie Garcia, a Santa Ana police public information officer.

Advertisement

The protest was conducted primarily on public streets, Garcia said.

“People have the right to assemble and we cannot infringe on their right to protest,” she said.

Garcia said Santa Ana police were monitoring the protest and confirmed that a report of vandalism and battery was taken. But she said she could not confirm any other details.

Garcia urged members of the public who feel victimized — either by the theft of their pets or the protest — to contact the department.

OC Community Cats said it’s aware some pet advocates are planning to attend Acosta’s next court hearing, and have reached out to the Orange County district attorney’s office to ask for the maximum penalty in this case.

A district attorney’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.