Advertisement
California

Protest near home of suspect in serial cat killings leads to vandalism; police urge calm

A man is escorted into a police vehicle by two officers.
A 45-year-old man was arrested last week on suspicion of animal cruelty involving cats, according to authorities.
(Santa Ana Police Department)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 

A demonstration at the home of a man suspected in a string of cat killings in Santa Ana resulted in vandalism over the weekend, prompting police to urge residents to remain calm and warn of potential consequences in the event of similar disturbances.

Authorities estimate that 100 people attended a vigil Sunday evening at the home of Santa Ana resident Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, 45, who was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

Police allege that he killed at least a dozen neighborhood cats, and that carcasses were found at his home.

Advertisement

That home was the site of a “Vigil for Justice,” where pet owners and community and animal groups gathered for what was advertised on social media as a peaceful protest.

From Santa Ana Police X: "SANTA ANA, Calif. (April 23, 2025)—A 45-year-old man was arrested for animal cruelty involving cats. Over several weeks, the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple disturbing reports involving the suspected abuse and killing of cats in a local neighborhood. The reports alleged that a man had been luring neighborhood cats to and around his property, where he then harmed or killed them. The case was immediately assigned to a Police Investigative Specialist (PIS) for follow-up. During the investigation, Alejandro Oliveros Acosta (45) of Santa Ana was positively identified by several victims and witnesses as the suspect responsible for acts of animal cruelty. Based on the evidence gathered, detectives obtained a search warrant for Acosta’s residence.This morning, April 23, 2025, in collaboration with the Westminster Police Department and our Animal Control Division, detectives executed the search warrant at a home located in the 2300 block of W. Wilshire Avenue. Detectives collected evidence related to the case from inside the residence and took Acosta into custody."

California

Serial cat killer suspect arrested, potentially linked to a dozen-plus slayings, authorities say

An Orange County man who police believe killed more than a dozen neighborhood cats after luring them to his property has been arrested, according to authorities.

OC Community Cats, a nonprofit organization that aims to help manage Orange County’s stray and feral cat population, posted about the event but told The Times it was not the main organizer. The protest was promoted on various social media platforms.

“People are angry and afraid,” the organization wrote in an emailed statement. “We are tired of abusers getting slapped on the wrist. Animal cruelty needs to be taken more seriously, with harsher penalties.”

Advertisement

In a statement posted to social media, the Santa Ana Police Department acknowledged “the strong emotions this case has generated” but urged residents to allow the investigation and judicial process to take their course.

“While we support the community’s right to peacefully assemble, the Santa Ana Police Department will not tolerate acts of violence, vandalism, or any threats to public safety,” the statement continued. “Any damage to life or property will have consequences, and those engaging in criminal behavior will be held accountable.”

According to OC Community Cats, the protest moved from the home identified as Acosta’s to a nearby one believed to be a family member’s. A neighbor, the group said, had told protesters that Acosta was staying there.

Advertisement
handcuffs and fingerprints

TimesOC

‘Dozens’ of dead cats found at Orange County home, man suspected of snatching and killing them

Police fielded mulitple calls about missing felines and when they went to the suspect’s home on the the 2300 block of West Wilshire Avenue the found evidence of “dozens” of dead cats.

Acosta had posted bail but was not in the area at the time, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Around 7:45 p.m., Santa Ana police said, some protesters threw objects at the second house and attempted to break down a fence.

“Several individuals became unruly, vandalized property, and threw objects in a neighborhood,” the department wrote in a social media post.

A video from Fox 11 Los Angeles showed at least one protester trying to wrench open a gate blocking a driveway. Others in the crowd shook a wooden fence and shouted at the residence using bullhorns. One protester appeared to release some sort of aerosol onto the property.

Demonstrators carried signs reading, “We Demand Justice” and “Today cats, tomorrow humans,” in Spanish.

“We are asking the public to let us conduct our investigation and not to vandalize or damage anyone’s home,” said Officer Natalie Garcia, a Santa Ana police public information officer.

Advertisement

The protest was conducted primarily on public streets, Garcia said.

“People have the right to assemble and we cannot infringe on their right to protest,” she said.

Veronica Ordaz Gonzalez and her brother Jose Ramos Santiago were awarded $800,000 in damages in March 2023 after Fresno County Sheriff's entered Ordaz Gonzalez's home and killed the family dog Scooby in June 2018. Fresno County recently appealed to the Fifth District Court of Appeals, who sided with the family and affirmed the judgement on Wednesday.

California

Shooting death of pet dog, Scooby, could cost Fresno County taxpayers $2 million

Fresno County’s taxpayers are expected to pay at least $2 million after an appeals court ruling upholds a lower court’s decision that sheriff’s deputies unnecessarily killed a dog in 2018.

Garcia said Santa Ana police were monitoring the protest and confirmed that a report of vandalism and battery was taken. But she said she could not confirm any other details.

Garcia urged members of the public who feel victimized — either by the theft of their pets or the protest — to contact the department.

OC Community Cats said it’s aware some pet advocates are planning to attend Acosta’s next court hearing, and have reached out to the Orange County district attorney’s office to ask for the maximum penalty in this case.

A district attorney’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

More to Read

CaliforniaOrange CountyBreaking NewsAnimals & PetsCrime & Courts
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement