Mom put bag over 3-year-old’s head, tied him up and left him in burning home, police say

A Santa Paula woman was arrested Monday after police said she tied up her 3-year-old son, put a plastic bag over his head and left him inside the bedroom of a burning home over the weekend.

Maricela Magana Ruiz, 47, was tied to a bed inside another room of the home on Bahia Circle when firefighters responded there shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a structure fire, the Santa Paula Police Department said in a news release.

Maricela Magana Ruiz, 47. (Santa Paula Police Department)

Firefighters extinguished flames in the downstairs living room and rescued Ruiz and her son, police said. Both were taken to Santa Paula Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Detectives interviewed Ruiz and concluded she had placed a bag over the boy’s head and bound his hands before leaving him in the bedroom, police said.

She was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and arson of an inhabited structure and booked into Todd Road Jail, where she’s being held in lieu of $550,000 bail, jail records show.