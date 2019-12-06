Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Video shows man torching police SUV in front of Hawthorne station

(Hawthorne Police Department)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Dec. 6, 2019
11:20 AM
A Hawthorne man was arrested after authorities say he set an unoccupied patrol vehicle on fire while it was parked in front of the police station.

Surveillance cameras show a man dousing the Ford Explorer Police Interceptor with an accelerant and setting it alight about 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officers exited the police station on Hawthorne Boulevard to find the cruiser fully engulfed and a man, identified as Elmer Maldonado, 24, standing beside it, according to investigators.

Elmer Maldonado, 24.
(Hawthorne Police Department)

Los Angeles County firefighters extinguished the flames, but the vehicle was a total loss, police said. Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of arson.

