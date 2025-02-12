Gardena man faces two felony charges for allegedly pointing laser at LAPD helicopter

A man who allegedly pointed a laser at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter while a street takeover investigation was underway was arrested and could face several years in prison, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Brian Gutierrez, a 27-year-old Gardena native, discharged a high-powered green laser at the helicopter during the early hours of Feb. 8, police said. Officers spotted a developing street takeover at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in Gardena around 12:25 a.m. with about 50 vehicles and pedestrians blocking the roadway.

Gutierrez allegedly pointed the laser upward while the officers scoped the area. LAPD said the helicopter pilot and tactical flight officer took immediate action to avoid the laser strikes while maintaining visual contact with the suspect.

Advertisement

Officers allege Gutierrez fled the area, entering through a backyard of a property on the 15800 block of Berenado Avenue in Gardena. Street Racing Task Force units responded to the location and found Gutierrez hiding in a detached structure.

Authorities found a black cylindrical laser pointer in the front yard of the property, and identified it as the device aimed at officers. Gutierrez was arrested, and positively identified by the tactical flight officer.

“While pointing a laser at a helicopter may seem harmless, the actions of this individual are both illegal and dangerous,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. “Discharging a laser at an aircraft can blind the pilot putting the lives of our officers and the public at risk. The quick response of the Street Racing Task Force and our Air Support Division ensured the safety of our team, the public and led to the successful apprehension of the suspect.”

Advertisement

Gutierrez was booked on a state charge of discharging a laser at an aircraft in motion. The L.A. County district attorney’s office charged him with two felony counts: assault with a deadly weapon and discharging the laser.

Gutierrez could face up to four years in prison, be fined $10,000, or both for assault with a deadly weapon. Discharging a laser at an aircraft is punishable by up to three years in jail or a $2,000 fine.

Gutierrez could also be arrested on a federal charge, according to LAPD. The U.S. attorney’s office is considering a federal filing under a statute that deems aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft a federal crime. This crime is punishable by a fine, up to five years in prison, or both.