Rep. Ted Lieu undergoes heart procedure to place stent

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) underwent surgery in Washington on Tuesday to have a stent placed after having chest pains.

The Capitol’s attending physician recommended Lieu go to the hospital Monday night and he was admitted to George Washington University Hospital for chest pain, according to Lieu’s Chief of Staff Marc Cevasco.

An electrocardiogram, ultrasound and two blood tests showed no heart attack and no heart damage, he said, but a CT scan showed partial blockage of an artery that was the likely cause of the symptoms. Lieu underwent surgery Tuesday to place the stent, which is a tube inserted into a blocked passageway to keep it open and allow blood to flow freely.

Cevasco said Lieu will miss House votes for the rest of the week, but expects to return next week.

Lieu, a former JAG officer who serves in the Air Force Reserve, has been an increasingly high-profile face in Congress since President Trump was elected, including during the impeachment inquiry. He is known for quippy social media posts directed at the president.

First elected in 2014, his district includes parts of Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica. Lieu serves on the Judiciary Committee, which is expected to vote Thursday to recommend articles of impeachment against the president.

Next week, the final week of votes before the House leaves for the year, representatives are expected to vote on a major trade deal, approving funding to keep the government open and on articles of impeachment against the president.

“He is now recovering and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today,” Cevasco said. “He is in good spirits and plans to be back at work next week. He does plan to watch a lot of TV as he recovers.”