Man convicted of ‘execution-style’ slaying during pot robbery gets life in prison

A Fresno man convicted of a brutal killing during the robbery of a small amount of marijuana was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Damone Kiki Mayberry Jr. was found guilty in October of first-degree murder for what prosecutors called the “execution-style” slaying of Lorenzo McCray, 50.

Police said Mayberry, 30, shot McCray in the back of the head in McCray’s apartment, according to a report by the Fresno Bee.

“This is a tragic murder,” prosecutor Nathan Lambert said. “Lorenzo McCray was killed for a Mason jar of marijuana and some used baseball hats.”

Mayberry declined to say anything during his sentencing Thursday. His attorney, Richard Beshwate, asked for leniency, but the judge wasn’t swayed, the newspaper reported.

McCray, a father of seven, is missed by his family, his sister Kathy Oguinn Silva said in court.

“God was not ready for him yet,” she said through tears. “He was a good person. He was my baby brother, and I loved him.”

An accomplice, Gypsy Hall, pleaded no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and first-degree residential robbery in the case. She will be sentenced Jan. 14.