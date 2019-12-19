Off-duty LAPD officer pulls gun during road rage incident, authorities say

A Los Angeles Police Department officer is being investigated after authorities say she pulled a handgun on a driver during a road rage incident over the weekend.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said they responded to a road rage report on Rye Canyon Road in Valencia. A driver at the scene said Buruiana, who was not on duty at the time, displayed a firearm in a threatening manner.

Buruiana was “assigned home” pending a criminal investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and an administrative investigation by the LAPD, said Officer Jader Chavez, an LAPD spokesman.

Advertisement

Chavez declined to give additional details about the status of Buruiana’s employment. The Sheriff’s Department would not say what spurred the road rage interaction.

Buruiana posted $20,000 bond and was released the same day of her arrest, according to inmate records. As of Wednesday afternoon, she had not been charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, according to spokesman Greg Risling.