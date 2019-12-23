Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Missing woman’s body found in car in California lake

By Associated Press
Dec. 23, 2019
7:08 PM
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif.  — 

The body of a woman who vanished last week in a Southern California coastal area has been found in a car submerged in a lake, authorities said.

Rescue divers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office found the car at about 3 p.m. Monday in Lake Nacimiento.

The body of Jyll Stevens was found inside, authorities said.

Stevens, 45, was last seen leaving a home in Heritage Ranch, a community near the lake, on Thursday night after having dinner with friends, KSBY-TV reported.

Sheriff’s officials had said they didn’t suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Lake Nacimiento is about 170 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

