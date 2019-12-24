L.A. rap phenom Blueface tosses wads of cash onto skid row, stirring criticism

A rising rapper is getting blowback on social media after throwing wads of cash to people on skid row in downtown Los Angeles in what appeared to be offered as a holiday gift.

Blueface, who is behind the top 10 Billboard hit “Thotiana,” posted a video of himself standing atop a car parked in front of a tent-lined sidewalk at Crocker and 5th streets and tossing bills into the crowd.

The entertainer called it the “season of giving.”

But the reactions to what may have been intended as a kind gesture have been less than generous.

Advertisement

Social media pages were flooded with critics who said he humiliated homeless people and put them in danger by making them run for cash in the middle of the street. Others praised Blueface for giving back to those in need. Still others seemed to take joy in the viral moment while admitting the delivery method was controversial.

In a video posted Monday, the receiving crowd appears cheerful. They raise their arms and run to catch the flying bills, toppling over those who had crawled on the pavement for the fallen bills.

“Get it, baby!” one person shouted.



Advertisement

“Up here!” another cried.

A driver stopped her car and got out to join the crowd. One young woman struggled through the throng, seemingly more interested in getting a photo of Blueface than in his money.

When the rapper ran out of the cash he had carried in a clear plastic bag and jumped off the car, one man crawled onto the car to scavenge the few bills left behind.

“Ain’t no more?” another man called from the street.

While the crowd thanked Blueface for the surprise gift, criticism for the act came quickly. Some suggested there were better ways to give back that would be longer-lasting and more equitable for the residents of skid row.

On Twitter, users likened the rapper’s gesture to that of Donald Trump when he threw paper towels to Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria decimated the island.

“You couldn’t just hand it out? They’re not strippers,” another Instagram user said.

“I’m all for giving back, if that’s what you’re going to do. This … high key degrading though,” another Twitter user posted.

Advertisement

I’ve been homeless before.

This is BEYOND disrespectful.

There was ZERO good intent here. #blueface treat those people like they were animals, when he could’ve donated to the 3 shelters that are within 3 blocks of that location, helped more people, and let them keep their dignity — Sean Cory Cooper 🎭 🔥 (@SeanCoryCooper) December 24, 2019

He could’ve handed out sack lunches with $ inside. Or just put the money in their hands. Or...anything other than throwing it at them. Reminds me of when Tr*mp threw those paper towels. — Danita’s Crismuss🎅🏾🍗🎄📝 (@ChristineFox) December 24, 2019

“Giving back” is never indiscriminately spreading limited resources then encouraging people to compete for them while one watches with glee. FYI. https://t.co/feMO0Q7pGg — deray (@deray) December 24, 2019

Good gesture with bad delivery. https://t.co/D5pw300y2e — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) December 24, 2019

Blueface has not been afraid of a viral moment in the past, and owes his ascendance in part to social media moments.

The 22-year-old Los Angeles native, born Jonathan Porter, rose to stardom through his hit “Thotiana,” which was circulated on social media before getting the attention of major rap artists such as Cardi B and YG. The song went on to rank in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Regardless of whether Blueface was aiming for a viral moment, the holiday appearance on skid row certainly garnered attention. The video has had more than 6.5 million views on Twitter and Instagram.

A representative for Blueface did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.