California

Big rig driver is found dead along 5 Freeway after snow closes Grapevine

5 Freeway
Traffic rolls past snow-covered mountains at the top of the Tejon Pass between Gorman and Frazier Park last month. On Thursday, a big rig driver was found dead in his truck along the 5 Freeway of the Grapevine.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Dec. 26, 2019
3:07 PM
A big rig driver was found dead Thursday inside his truck off the 5 Freeway along the Grapevine after authorities closed the freeway because of heavy snow.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a tow truck driver responding to a big rig stopped on the southbound portion of the freeway just north of Frazier Mountain Park Road found the driver, a man in his 40s, unresponsive inside the semi. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, California Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Bey said.

Authorities said the man appeared to have pulled over to sleep inside the truck. His death does not appear to be weather-related, Bey said.

The CHP said there were multiple vehicles stuck on the 5 Freeway at the Grapevine on Wednesday night amid heavy snowfall. Video showed some motorists trying to push their cars off the snow-covered highway.

Other freeways closed by snow included Angeles Crest Highway and the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass. Mountain High Ski Resort announced on Twitter it would close for the day because the roads were impassable. The area got plenty of fresh powder in the latest storm.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
