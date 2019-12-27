Travelers stranded: Interstate 15 to Vegas reopens, but Grapevine still closed amid heavy snow

A strong winter storm that barreled into Southern California on Christmas Day and spent the night, dumping rain and blanketing the mountains with heavy snow, continued to cause travel delays Friday.

Interstate 5 at the Grapevine, which authorities closed amid heavy snowfall late Wednesday, will remain blocked for at least several more hours Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Interstate 15 — the main artery from Southern California to Las Vegas — was also closed in both directions from the Nevada state line to Baker for several hours overnight as crews worked to remove 3 feet of snow and ice from the roadway. The northbound lanes of the interstate reopened about 8 a.m., and the southbound lanes are expected to reopen by 9 a.m., according to the CHP.

Motorists told reporters at the scene early Friday they had been stuck on the freeway for at least eight hours. Several pulled over onto the side of the road to sleep and conserve gas amid chilly temperatures that plunged into the 30s overnight.

Snow covers the mountains along Interstate 15 at the Cajon Pass. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This week’s storm dumped an inch to 3.5 inches of rain across Los Angeles County over the course of two days. Alhambra received a solid soaking with 3.46 inches — the highest in the region — while South Gate and Pasadena received 3.02 inches and 2.91 inches, respectively. The storm dumped 1.75 inches on downtown Los Angeles during the same time period, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm also brought heavy snow to local mountain ranges. Mountain High Resort received 3 feet of fresh powder from the system. Mt. Wilson, in the San Gabriel Mountains, received more than a foot and a half of snow. The fresh snowfall is a boost for ski resorts, but it has created headaches for commuters trying to get across mountain passes.

But forecasters say sunshine is on the way. Friday through much of the day Sunday is expected to be dry across Southern California. Temperatures will remain a bit chilly, hovering in the high 50s for much of the weekend, said Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

More rain is expected to creep back into the Southland late Sunday through Monday. However, it is not expected to be as strong of a storm as this week’s soaker.

“It’s going to be a typical winter storm,” Rorke said. “Nothing earth-shattering.”

That system is expected to drop only a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain across the region before it moves out by Tuesday, just in time for New Year’s celebrations. Forecasters say it’s too early to tell how low snow levels will get with this next storm. Rorke said snow from the system could affect travel leading up to New Year’s Day.

“It won’t be nearly as much snow, but the Grapevine is definitely not out of the woods,” he said.