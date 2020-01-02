Deputies fatally shoot armed man after Riverside County car chase

Deputies fatally shot an armed man who fired at law enforcement after an hourlong car chase Thursday morning in Riverside County, authorities said.

Deputies initially responded to reports of a man in French Valley who appeared to be intoxicated and was waving a gun, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook.

The man, who has not been named, fled in his vehicle. Deputies tailed him to Murrieta, where an armored rescue vehicle disabled his truck. The man then fired at deputies and struck several Sheriff’s Department’s vehicles, the department said.

At least one deputy fired back, the department said. The man died at the scene, where a gun was found.

The name of the deputy involved was not immediately released. No one else was injured.