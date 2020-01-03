Video shows suspect in fatal stabbing at downtown L.A. restaurant

Los Angeles police released surveillance video showing a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a downtown L.A. restaurant patron on New Year’s Day.

Homer Garcia, 56, was killed in the attack, which took place about 8:40 a.m. inside Margarita’s Place in the 100 block of East 7th Street.

Police said the suspect stabbed Garcia multiple times after the two got into an argument. Garcia died at a local hospital.

Video footage from inside the restaurant released by police on Thursday shows the suspect sitting at a counter as another man approaches him, and the two appear to start arguing. The 20-second clip ends with the suspect getting up and turning toward the man.

The suspect, described as a man about 5 feet 10 between the ages of 40 and 50, was last seen walking on 7th Street toward Los Angeles Street, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Det. Martinez at (213) 484-3642 or Det. Chung at (213) 484-3643.