Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Partially burned human remains found inside charred vehicle in Moreno Valley

la-mapmaker-human-remains-discovered01-09-2020-10-35-51.png
(Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Jan. 9, 2020
11:23 AM
Share

The Moreno Valley Station of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of human remains found inside a burned vehicle earlier this week.

Deputies responded to the area of Reche Canyon Road and High County Drive at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, where authorities found partially burned remains inside a scorched vehicle.

“The decedent has not yet been identified,” Deputy Robyn Flores said Thursday.

No additional information, including the circumstances around the discovery of the body, has been made available.

Advertisement

Photographs from Loudlabs News show a charred SUV in the middle of a boulder-strewn ravine as investigators patrol the taped-off perimeter.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement