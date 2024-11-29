Evacuation warnings lifted in Riverside County, as wildfire is partially contained

A firefighting helicopter prepares to drop water on the Jurupa Valley Fire in 2021. Three years later, firefighters were battling another wildfire in the same region the day after Thanksgiving.

Officials lifted evacuation warnings as firefighters made some progress containing a wildfire near the Jurupa Valley that ignited Thanksgiving Day.

By Friday afternoon, the Canyon Crest fire had spread to about 250 acres since it was first reported south of the Riverside and San Bernardino county line, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection.

More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze and by Friday afternoon had managed to contain 15% of it, officials said. Containment refers to what portion of a wildfire’s perimeter has been surrounded by a natural or human-made control line.

The progress led officials to cancel evacuation warnings in Jurupa Valley. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Evacuation warnings were initially issued last night as some houses had reportedly burned. The fire as of Thursday evening encompassed 84 acres and was 0% contained overnight, in the area east of County Village Road and west of Sierra Avenue.