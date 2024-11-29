Advertisement
California

Evacuation warnings lifted in Riverside County, as wildfire is partially contained

A firefighting helicopter prepares to drop water on the Jurupa Valley Fire in 2021.
A firefighting helicopter prepares to drop water on the Jurupa Valley Fire in 2021. Three years later, firefighters were battling another wildfire in the same region the day after Thanksgiving.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Anabel SosaStaff Writer 
Officials lifted evacuation warnings as firefighters made some progress containing a wildfire near the Jurupa Valley that ignited Thanksgiving Day.

By Friday afternoon, the Canyon Crest fire had spread to about 250 acres since it was first reported south of the Riverside and San Bernardino county line, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection.

More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze and by Friday afternoon had managed to contain 15% of it, officials said. Containment refers to what portion of a wildfire’s perimeter has been surrounded by a natural or human-made control line.

The progress led officials to cancel evacuation warnings in Jurupa Valley. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

LOCATION: Canyon Crest Drive AREA/CITY: Fontana DETAILS: On November 28th, 2024, at 5:07 PM, San Bernardino County Fire and Riverside CalFire responded to a reported vegetation fire in the hills above Canyon Crest Drive in Fontana. Units reported a 100' x 100' spot with a slow rate of spread. The wind quickly picked up, and the fire started growing uphill with a moderate rate of spread. A second alarm was requested, with a potential of 10 to 20 acres. Just before 6 PM, a third alarm was requested. At 9:00 PM, the fire is believed to be at 85 acres with 0% contained.

California

Wildfire prompts evacuation warnings in Riverside County

Growing wildfire south of Highway 60 prompts evacuation warning.

Evacuation warnings were initially issued last night as some houses had reportedly burned. The fire as of Thursday evening encompassed 84 acres and was 0% contained overnight, in the area east of County Village Road and west of Sierra Avenue.

CaliforniaFires
Anabel Sosa

Anabel Sosa is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, covering legislation and politics. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley’s School of Journalism and a California Local News fellow.

