Wildfire prompts evacuation warnings in Riverside County

Fire authorities have issued evacuation warnings as an 85-acre wildfire burns near Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside County.

The Canyon Crest Fire was first reported Saturday evening and its cause remains under investigation, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection.

Evacuation warnings specified the area north of the 60 Freeway, east of County Village Road, south of the Riverside/San Bernardino County line, and west of Sierra Ave.

Advertisement

The fire was zero percent contained as of 9 p.m., Cal Fire reported. A care and reception center had been set up at Jurupa Valley High School located at 10551 Bellegrave Ave. in Jurupa Valley.

