California

Wildfire prompts evacuation warnings in Riverside County

By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
Fire authorities have issued evacuation warnings as an 85-acre wildfire burns near Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside County.

The Canyon Crest Fire was first reported Saturday evening and its cause remains under investigation, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection.

Evacuation warnings specified the area north of the 60 Freeway, east of County Village Road, south of the Riverside/San Bernardino County line, and west of Sierra Ave.

The fire was zero percent contained as of 9 p.m., Cal Fire reported. A care and reception center had been set up at Jurupa Valley High School located at 10551 Bellegrave Ave. in Jurupa Valley.

Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

