Vaccine protester accused of throwing blood on California senators ordered to stay away from Capitol

A woman who allegedly threw a menstrual cup filled with blood onto California state senators last September has been prohibited from going near the Capitol.

The “stay away” order was issued during a Monday arraignment where Rebecca Dalelio, 43, appeared in Sacramento Superior Court to face two felony counts for the September incident. Dalelio did not enter a plea during her first court appearance since being arrested.

Dalelio was charged with assault on a public official for allegedly hurling the feminine hygiene device off a balcony onto legislators below. Ten senators were listed as victims of the assault: Benjamin Allen (D-Santa Monica), Calthleen Galgiani (D-Stockton), Steve Glazer (D-Orinda), Lena Gonzalez (D- Long Beach), Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles), Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) and Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).

Dalelio, who was also charged with one count of vandalism, left the courtroom soon after the hearing ended and declined to comment.

Advertisement

Rebecca Dalelio, 43. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

The September incident occurred while the Capitol was filled with demonstrators who were protesting Gov. Gavin Newsom signing legislation to rein in exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

The blood hit multiple legislators and splashed onto desks and carpet, forcing the chamber to be cleared so it could be cleaned. As the contents of the cup were thrown, a voice in the crowd was heard saying the action was “for the dead babies.”

At least one legislator was treated for blood exposure the next day. Senators moved to a nearby hearing room hours later, and reconvened to finish the last day of the session.

Advertisement

Sacramento County Deputy Dist. Atty. Paris Coleman declined further comment on the charges. Though the judge inquired whether the D.A.'s office was also seeking a “stay away” order for the district offices of the 10 senators Dalelio is accused of assaulting, Coleman said his office was not at this time.

Dalelio remains free on $10,000 bail, and her next court appearance is Feb. 24.

