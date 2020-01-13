Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Vaccine protester accused of throwing blood on California senators ordered to stay away from Capitol

Rebecca Dalelio
Rebecca Dalelio, 43, appeared in court on Jan. 13 to face two felony charges for allegedly throwing a menstrual cup full of blood onto state senators on the last day of the legislative session in 2019. She appeared with her lawyer, Chet Templeton.
(Anita Chabria)
By Anita ChabriaStaff Writer 
Jan. 13, 2020
12:11 PM
Share

A woman who allegedly threw a menstrual cup filled with blood onto California state senators last September has been prohibited from going near the Capitol.

The “stay away” order was issued during a Monday arraignment where Rebecca Dalelio, 43, appeared in Sacramento Superior Court to face two felony counts for the September incident. Dalelio did not enter a plea during her first court appearance since being arrested.

Dalelio was charged with assault on a public official for allegedly hurling the feminine hygiene device off a balcony onto legislators below. Ten senators were listed as victims of the assault: Benjamin Allen (D-Santa Monica), Calthleen Galgiani (D-Stockton), Steve Glazer (D-Orinda), Lena Gonzalez (D- Long Beach), Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles), Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) and Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).

Dalelio, who was also charged with one count of vandalism, left the courtroom soon after the hearing ended and declined to comment.

Advertisement

Rebecca Dalelio, 43.
Rebecca Dalelio, 43.
(Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

The September incident occurred while the Capitol was filled with demonstrators who were protesting Gov. Gavin Newsom signing legislation to rein in exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

The blood hit multiple legislators and splashed onto desks and carpet, forcing the chamber to be cleared so it could be cleaned. As the contents of the cup were thrown, a voice in the crowd was heard saying the action was “for the dead babies.”

At least one legislator was treated for blood exposure the next day. Senators moved to a nearby hearing room hours later, and reconvened to finish the last day of the session.

Advertisement

Sacramento County Deputy Dist. Atty. Paris Coleman declined further comment on the charges. Though the judge inquired whether the D.A.'s office was also seeking a “stay away” order for the district offices of the 10 senators Dalelio is accused of assaulting, Coleman said his office was not at this time.

Dalelio remains free on $10,000 bail, and her next court appearance is Feb. 24.

CaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Anita Chabria
Follow Us
Anita Chabria covers California state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times and is based in Sacramento. Before joining The Times, she worked for the Sacramento Bee as a member of its statewide investigative team, and previously covered criminal justice and City Hall.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement