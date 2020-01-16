Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

6 people rescued, 2 firefighters injured in Glendale apartment fire

An apartment at 140 Carr Drive in Glendale caught fire on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said six people were rescued and two firefighters incurred minor injuries.
(Tim Berger / Glendale News Press)
By Andy Nguyen
Jan. 16, 2020
4:31 PM
An apartment complex caught fire in Glendale on Thursday afternoon, sending large plumes of grayish-white smoke into the sky.

Firefighters were called out to 140 Carr Drive about 3 p.m. after smoke was seen billowing from a two-story apartment complex.

City spokeswoman Eliza Papazian said the cause of the fire, which had spread to the basement and first floor of the building, was unknown.

At least five people were rescued from the complex and two firefighters incurred minor injuries, according to Papazian.

In an interview with KABC, Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas said both firefighters fell from the first floor to the basement level of the building.

The two were immediately rescued and are expected to make a full recovery.

Nguyen writes for Times Community News.

Andy Nguyen
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242.
