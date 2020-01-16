6 people rescued, 2 firefighters injured in Glendale apartment fire

An apartment complex caught fire in Glendale on Thursday afternoon, sending large plumes of grayish-white smoke into the sky.

Firefighters were called out to 140 Carr Drive about 3 p.m. after smoke was seen billowing from a two-story apartment complex.

City spokeswoman Eliza Papazian said the cause of the fire, which had spread to the basement and first floor of the building, was unknown.

At least five people were rescued from the complex and two firefighters incurred minor injuries, according to Papazian.

In an interview with KABC, Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas said both firefighters fell from the first floor to the basement level of the building.

The two were immediately rescued and are expected to make a full recovery.

